Weather

Hot and stormy end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet and warm end to the work week with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with sunshine! A few spotty showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s, with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s.

Friday night lows fall to the lower 70s.

A hot and humid weekend Saturday with highs in the lower 90s with an isolated storm. Highs cool a little Sunday with most spots will cool to the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

Next week, we see changes for the better with highs in the mid-80s Monday. Shower chances look to linger through much of the work week with highs slipping into the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the week, highs will cool to the upper 70s with partly sunny skies!