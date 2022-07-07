Weather

Hot day today with more rain chances

A slightly cooler start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Highs today will get hot with highs in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the mid 90s. Shower and storm chances return this afternoon especially south of I-70. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s.

Better chance for rain will arrive by the end of the week with wide spread showers for the morning and afternoon. Highs will cool significantly because of the rain with highs in the lower 80s.

We have a fantastic looking weekend with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday with loads of sunshine and comfortable conditions.

The heat returns for the first few days next week with highs pretty close to the 90° mark. Shower and storm chances will return Tuesday. A little cooler to end the week next week with highs in the lower 80s by next Thursday.