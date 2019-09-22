Hot & humid day; shower chances return tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot conditions on the last day of summer, with some much needed rain possible for some areas tonight.

Today:

The hot and humid weather continues across the Midwest this afternoon. After hitting highs in the upper 80s Saturday afternoon, we should be in similar territory for today, as afternoon highs surge to the middle and upper 80s

Should be a nice late morning for Colts tailgating. Can’t rule out a spotty storm for the walk back to the car after the game.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted Saturday night that the roof and window will be closed for the game today.

Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a slow moving cold front. Expect showers and storms to fill in across the state late tonight into the overnight hours.

While this will be much needed rain, it appears the rainfall totals will be a bit lighter than we had hoped, with many areas picking up less than 0.50″. Higher amounts will be possible northwest of the metro area.

There is also a marginal risk for severe storms in our far northwestern counties, but we anticipate those storms will weaken during the overnight hours as the cross through the state. Damaging winds will be the main concern for counties in the risk area.

Monday:

First day of Fall, and it will finally start to feel like it! A few isolated showers may still be hanging around for the morning drive, but we should see any rain and cloud cover slowly mix out through the mid to late morning, leaving us partly cloudy for the afternoon hours, and quite comfortable.

Highs top out in the middle 70s

8 day forecast:

Early fall like temperatures continue through Thursday. A weak trough pushing through could squeeze out some light showers to the area Wednesday night, but certainly not enough for the majority of the area. Temperatures look to crank back up to the middle 80s heading into next weekend.