Hot stretch ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and humid start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s with a partly sunny sky. Highs today will break into the lower 90s with less humid conditions. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows falling to the upper 60s.

Friday will be another scorcher with highs in the lower 90s and sunny skies. We’ll continue to see a string of 90° days well into the fourth of July weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday well into the lower 90s with increasing humidity. There could be a stray shower or storm Saturday and Sunday but most will see lots of dry time.

Next week, we’ll increase our shower and storm chances through midweek with highs still in the lower 90s. It will be slightly cooler by Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.