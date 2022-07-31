Weather

Hot stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice start for some this morning while others see a few light sprinkles! Areas from the city and points south will wake up to a few showers this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We should see a partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s.

Highs to start the week with soar to the lower 90s! We have a cold front sagging through the state which will generate scattered storm chances. There is a marginal risk of stronger to severe storms developing. Highs will continue to remain hot. Tuesday highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Mid to late week highs will continue to warm to the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower 100s. There is a rain chance for Thursday. 90s will continue through the weekend with partly sunny skies.