Weather

Hot stretch ahead

A slightly muggy start this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s to start the day. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. There could be a stray shower or storm that pops later today with heavy rain possible with the storms. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s.

Rain chances should continue Wednesday with highs returning to the lower 90s. Feel like temperatures should break into the lower 100s. There is a rain chance during the afternoon with a severe weather chance in NW Indiana. By the end of the week temperatures will begin to cool to the mid 80s with several more rain and thunderstorm chances possible through Friday.

This weekend highs will warm to near 90° with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will still remain toasty through early next week with rain chances through Monday.