Hot stretch ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with a partly sunny sky! Highs Wednesday will warm to the upper 80s to near 90° with a partly sunny sky. Humidity still very highs making it feel like the lower 90s.

There is an isolated storm chance this afternoon but most spots will see lots of dry time! Tonight lows will fall to the lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday will start a several day stretch with highs in the 90s! Should be dry through the entire day Thursday and Friday! We’ll wrap the work week with highs in the lower 90s.

Try to find a pool this weekend! Highs will stick in the lower 90s with high humidity and partly sunny skies! Most areas will stay dry through the weekend. There could be an isolated storm Saturday but most will stay dry.

Next week we’ll see 90° day continue with a slight cool down by midweek with highs in the upper 80s!