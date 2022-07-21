Weather

Hot stretch continues

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

After a sweltering day Wednesday and very humid day, humidity levels will decrease through the morning. Highs will still be hot with every one in the lower 90s with sunshine! Lows will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Friday will be an even hotter day with highs in the lower 90s with sunshine!

This weekend will be a scortcher with a few rain and storm chances in the mix, too! Saturday will be miserable with highs in the upper 90s with high humidity making it feel like it’s well into the lower to middle 100s. There could be an isolated storm chance during the afternoon. Still very hot and humid with highs Sunday in the mid 90s with scattered shower and storm chances.

We’ll scale back the heat Monday with a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. We’re still toasty through the middle to end of next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° with sunshine!

