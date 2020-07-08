Hot stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another warm and muggy start with temperatures in the mid-70s Wednesday morning with hazy sunshine! Highs will warm very quickly with highs warming well into the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon. Heat indices will feel like the upper 90s to the lower 100s. There could also be a stray shower or storm.

On Wednesday night, lows will still be warm approaching midnight. Thursday morning temperatures will start in the lower to mid-70s.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with highs well into the 90s with a better chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather in NW and western Indiana late Thursday and early Friday morning. Highs by the end of the week will cool slightly with most spots in the upper 80s. Scattered storm chances will continue through the end of the week.

This weekend highs cool and humidity levels drop a bit with highs in the mid-80s and storm chances. Early next week highs will warm to the upper 80s with a stray shower chance here and there.