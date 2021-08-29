Weather

Hot temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High temperatures continue to push close to 90° the next couple of days. Big changes coming mid week with much more comfortable temperatures on tap.

Sunday:

Another hot and humid afternoon on tap, with highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be close to the middle and upper 90s. Expect a few pop up thunderstorms this afternoon.

Sunday night:

Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows fall to the lower 70s.

Monday:

Hot and humid conditions continue, with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Some spotty storms will be possible.

8 day forecast:

Remnants of Ida move through the eastern half of the country. Models have been consistent on placing the heaviest rain south and southeast of central Indiana. With that said, much of our area should see up to around an inch of rain through the mid-week, which would be most beneficial considering how dry we have been.

Another big story will be the much welcomed cool down. Below average temps expected starting Wednesday and should continue through the start of the weekend.