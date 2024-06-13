Hot Thursday on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our first 90° day of the season is possible today, and many more are on the way in the extended.

This morning:

Clear skies, light winds, and much milder temperatures will start off our Thursday morning across central Indiana.

Thursday:

The heat continues to build for the day today, with highs into the low 90s. The humidity should remain relatively low, although it is more noticeable today compared to other days. It feels like temperatures should also hover in the lower 90s.

Thursday night:

A cold front moving through later tonight will bring in a line of showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance for stronger storms, although the highest risk for severe weather will likely be in northwestern Indiana. Damaging wind is going to be the main threat for any severe weather that rolls through. Look for rain to arrive in the metro area closer to midnight or early overnight heading into Friday morning.

Areas north of I-70 could receive anywhere from 1/2 an inch to an inch of needed rainfall.

Friday:

A dry Friday is on the way with sunshine; the humidity remains low, but it will be hot. High temperatures will top out into the middle and upper 80s.

This weekend:

Dry weekend on tap. Saturday looks pretty good, with highs in the mid-80s and low humidity. We really dialed up the heat and humidity starting Sunday. It could be a heat advisory type of day, with highs into the mid-90s. We could see heat indices in the 100 to 105° range with high humidity.

8 day forecast:

The extended strike looks extremely hot as we roll into the new work week. Monday is potentially the hottest day of the season, with highs into the mid- and upper 90s. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. With the muggy conditions and the high temperatures, look for pop-up afternoon storms each day next week.

The 8- to 14-day extended forecast continues with the high heat, with a good chance for well-above-average temperatures through the middle of the month.