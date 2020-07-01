Hot trend to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hot and humid trend continued through our Wednesday to kick off the month of July.

Wednesday night:

A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled before sunset. Expect a dry and slightly cooler night with a light breeze with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday:

We will have a hot and dry afternoon ahead for your Thursday with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday:

The hot trend is expected to continue through our Friday to end the work week. Highs top out in the low 90s.

8 Day Forecast:

The warmest air of the year looks to arrive for the Fourth of July holiday with high temperatures in the low 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday with increasing rain chances for your Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s through the first part of the new work week next week.