Hot week with storm chances ahead

by: Steven Diana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hot and humid trend continued through our Monday with isolated afternoon storms.

Monday night:

A few isolated showers are possible this evening as we will remain mild overnight. Lows bottom out in the low 70s.

Tuesday:

Another hot and humid day is expected across central Indiana with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the low 90s.

Wednesday:

The heat and humidity will continue through our Wednesday. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon hours.

8 Day Forecast:

The daily 90° temperature trend continues through Thursday before a slight cooling trend looks to work in by Friday. Rain chances will increase this weekend with conditions remaining very warm and muggy.

