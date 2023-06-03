Search
Hot weekend ahead

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Well above average temperatures continue with very limited precipitation chances over the next few days.

Saturday:

Quiet and mild star this morning will shift to a hot afternoon. Highs will top out around 90 later in the day.

Saturday night:

A few isolated showers and storms will develop by late afternoon/early evening, sliding in from the northeast and moving southwest. Most will remain dry, but a few good downpours could be possible for a few lucky neighborhoods.

Lows fall to the mid 60s overnight.

Sunday:

Sunny skies will return. Temperatures will again be very warm, but maybe not quite as hot as the past couple of day, with many hitting the mid 80s.

Monday:

Very warm and dry start to the work week, with highs to the mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

A cold front moving through Tuesday will bring a welcomed cool down to the area. Moisture appears to be limited, so significant rain isn’t expected. Highs will return to near normal levels for the mid-week.

