Hot weekend ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Well above average temperatures continue with very limited precipitation chances over the next few days.
Saturday:
Quiet and mild star this morning will shift to a hot afternoon. Highs will top out around 90 later in the day.
Saturday night:
A few isolated showers and storms will develop by late afternoon/early evening, sliding in from the northeast and moving southwest. Most will remain dry, but a few good downpours could be possible for a few lucky neighborhoods.
Lows fall to the mid 60s overnight.
Sunday:
Sunny skies will return. Temperatures will again be very warm, but maybe not quite as hot as the past couple of day, with many hitting the mid 80s.
Monday:
Very warm and dry start to the work week, with highs to the mid 80s.
8 day forecast:
A cold front moving through Tuesday will bring a welcomed cool down to the area. Moisture appears to be limited, so significant rain isn’t expected. Highs will return to near normal levels for the mid-week.