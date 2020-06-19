Hot weekend with rain returning Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A slightly warmer start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s this morning! Humidity will start to inch upwards through the day with highs in the warming to the upper 80s to near 90°! Indy could see its first 90° of the summer season! There is a slight chance of a stray shower Friday afternoon but most will stay dry.

We officially welcome in summer Saturday evening! It’ll certainly feel like summer with highs warming to the lower 90s. Partly sunny skies for a good part of the day with an isolated chance of storms. Better chance of scattered storms for Father’s Day this Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the work week next week with day time highs cooling to the mid-80s. We’ll keep in the chance for a daily shower or storms through the end of the week with high temperatures in the lower 80s.