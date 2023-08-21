Hottest air of the season arriving this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory will be in effect for most of the state this week.

Monday:

Some patchy areas of fog will be possible this morning. Otherwise get ready for some oppressive heat and humidity building in. A heat advisory is already in effect for much of central Indiana, and will last through the entire work week.

An excessive heat warning is in place for southern Indiana through Thursday.

High temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon. Heat index values should climb to between 100°-105°.

In addition, air quality alerts are in place for much of central Indiana for the day.

Monday night:

Clear, quiet and very stuffy. Lows fall to the middle 70s.

Tuesday:

Another hot and sunny day. Highs top out in the lower/middle 90s. Feels like temperatures could reach up to 105°.

Wednesday/Thursday:

The core of the heat dome will be over much of the Midwest of the middle of the week, bringing central Indiana the hottest temperatures of the season. Humidity will remain high, which will make for dangerous heat index values. An excessive heat watch is currently in place for both Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will hit the middle and upper 90s. Heat index reading could surpass 110° at times both days.

8 day forecast:

One more hot day on tap for the end of the work week on Friday. Some relief is in sight for the weekend, as a cold front moves through. Highs should fall back to the lower/middle 80s Saturday, and may not make it out of the upper 70s on Sunday, making for a refreshing end to the weekend. Longer term, temperatures look to remain slightly below average heading into the last few days of the month.