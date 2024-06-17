Hottest air of the season this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several records will be in jeopardy this week as high heat builds in.

This morning:

Today we’ll begin an extended period of high heat and humidity for the next several days. Current conditions have mainly clear skies but very high dew points already early this morning.

Monday:

Expect the combo of high heat and humidity to make for a very uncomfortable day. High temperatures will top out into the mid-90s this afternoon, with heat indices around 100°.

There is a chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms late in the afternoon through the early to mid-evening hours. Most of these will be few and far between, but those that get some of these storms could see some very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possibly a brief strong wind gust.

Monday night:

Rain chances will wind down as we get later into the overnight hours. It will be extremely stuffy overnight, with lows only falling to the middle 70s.

Tuesday:

Tuesday again will be another hot day with highs into the lower 90s and feels like temperatures into the mid and upper 90s. Like Monday, there will be a few pop-up thunderstorm chances possible for the afternoon through the early evening.

Wednesday:

The potential for the hottest days will come mid- to late-week. Starting Wednesday, we look to stay dry with sunshine and highs into the mid-90s. It feels like temperatures in the upper 90s are close to 100.

8 day forecast:

The humidity won’t be quite as high late this week into the start of the weekend, which will allow for temperatures to actually climb just a touch more. Expect mid- and upper-90s for highs Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks hot, with highs into the mid-90s, but there are some signs that the Ridge may break down by the end of the weekend into early next week. Look for a shortwave to bring scattered thunderstorms to the area on Sunday, and highs will return into the mid-80s early next week.