How to help dogs outside in extreme heat

How to help dogs outside in extreme heat

Darcie Kurtz, the Executive Director of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (F.I.D.O.), is here to talk about how to help dogs that live outside during the extreme heat.

F.I.D.O. is dedicated to improving the lives of outside dogs in Indianapolis. During hot weather, it is especially important to take extra care of these dogs.

Here are some tips for helping outside dogs in the heat:

Provide Plenty of Water: Make sure dogs always have access to fresh, cool water. Check their water bowls often to ensure they are full and clean. Give Them Shade: Ensure dogs have a shaded area to rest in. Trees, tarps, or dog houses can provide much-needed relief from the sun. Avoid Peak Heat Hours: Try to keep dogs out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day, usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Look for Signs of Heatstroke: Be aware of symptoms like heavy panting, drooling, weakness, or collapse. If a dog shows any of these signs, cool them down immediately and contact a vet. Provide Cooling Measures: Use fans, cooling mats, or wet towels to help keep dogs cool.

Darcie Kurtz and F.I.D.O. work tirelessly to support outside dogs and their owners, especially during extreme weather.

By following these tips, we can all help keep our furry friends safe and healthy in the heat.