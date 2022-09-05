Weather

Humid holiday with isolated downpours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Muggy conditions to wrap up the holiday weekend with a few areas picking up on some isolated thunderstorms through the day.

MONDAY:

Muggy airmass remains across the state. We’re already seeing some pockets of thunder rolling through early this morning. Isolated storms will again be possible through the day. For most, it will be a dry and humid holiday. For those that see rain, heavy downpours and isolated flooding will be possible.

Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms possible. Lows fall to the upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Area of low pressure will exit to the east, taking higher rain chances with it. That said, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the day, mainly eastern portions of the state.

Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy but dry day. Highs should hit the lower 80s for the afternoon.

8 DAY FORECAST:

Quiet weather for the back half of the week, with temps holding in the lower 80s. Next system moves in this weekend, with the potential for rain and storms chance both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures look to fall back to the upper 70s early next week.