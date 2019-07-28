Humid Sunday, storms return Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry and muggy end to the weekend before much needed rain returns to the forecast, Monday.

Today:

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern ,keeping us quiet through the day. Expect slightly warmer temperatures, with humidity values on the rise as well. Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with heat indices in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Quiet, calm and muggy overnight. Lows only fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s

Monday:

We’ll start off the day dry, with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. Quick moving front will sweep through the state Monday afternoon, bringing with it showers and storms to the area for the second half of the day. A few heavy downpours will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain will slowly clear the area before daybreak, Tuesday.

Highs top out in the middle 80s

8 day forecast:

Back to quiet weather for the rest of the week. The bad news – we still need the rain. The good news – humidity will be lower making for a fairly comfortable end to July/start to August.