Humid Saturday afternoon; relief returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Muggy conditions with scattered afternoon storms will make way for some relief for the back half of the weekend.

Saturday:

A slow-moving cold front will swing through the Midwest Saturday. Ahead of it, you can expect hot and humid conditions leading into the afternoon, as highs make there way to the upper 80s, and feels like temps will be in the middle 90s.

We expect scattered showers and storms to develop by mid afternoon into the evening hours. While we don’t expect severe storms, we could have several downpours and frequent lightning, along with the occasional strong wind gust.

Saturday Night:

Showers and storms will hang around for the early to mid evening hours. A cold front should start to sag south of the area, clearing us of rain by late night/overnight.

Lows fall to around 70°.

Sunday:

It should be a dry day on tap. A slight chance for an isolated shower south of I-70, but really the main story will be the lower humidity values. Highs will be near normal, topping out in the middle 80s, but dew points, which is how we read humidity, should be much lower compared to previous days.

8 day forecast:

It will be a pretty nice start to the work week. Highs will hold in the mid 80s with manageable humidity. We’ll see the muggy meter skyrocket on Wednesday, with isolated storm chances returning to the area, only to be followed by another shot of drier air for the end of the week into the weekend.