Humid with thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We’re store for another mild and muggy night. It’s going to be a little breezy Saturday night with winds out of the southwest.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows only falling into the middle and upper 70s.

SUNDAY: The morning starts off humid with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s by lunchtime.

Clouds increase a little more in the afternoon with highs topping 90.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely later in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware Sunday afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Clouds and showers hang around for the first part of the day. The rain comes to an end by late afternoon and the clouds begin to clear.

It’s going to become less humid with highs only in the upper 70s, close to 80.

8-DAY FORECAST: Tuesday looks fantastic with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s. Several dry days follow with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 80s. Looks like the next chance of rain won’t be until late in the weekend.