Humidity and rain chances to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a very warm and muggy Memorial Day with isolated showers and storms across central Indiana.

Monday night:

We will continue to track the chance for isolated showers and storms before sunset. Expect a mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday:

We may have our warmest day of the year for your Tuesday with skies becoming partly cloudy. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even warmer. Isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the afternoon hours.

Highs top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday:

Another warm and muggy day is in store for our Wednesday with showers and storms likely throughout the day.

Highs will rise into the mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast:

We look to see several rounds of showers and storms for your Thursday with another 80° day on tap. Relief is in sight from a weak front that will bring a slight cooling trend to end the work week and into the weekend. This weekend will be dry, mainly sunny, and cooler with high temperatures in the 70s.