Humidity rising next week brings back the chance for showers

TONIGHT

The skies remain mostly clear as the day’s warmth gently fades, ushering in a tranquil night. Expect temperatures to dip to around 64°F, with a gentle northeast breeze soothing the region. This mild evening sets the stage for a restful end to the day.

TOMORROW

As we bid farewell to the mild conditions, Sunday greets us with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 83°F, indicative of the subtle shift back towards typical summer warmth. Light northeast winds continue, making for a pleasant day to enjoy outdoor activities before the workweek resumes.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The night brings slight cloud cover with temperatures gently settling around 66°F. The northeast wind calms down, wrapping up what promises to be a serene weekend.

MONDAY

The new week starts with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms post-2 PM, breaking the calm. It’s partly sunny with temperatures peaking near 83°F. Light northeast breezes will shift, hinting at changing weather patterns.

MONDAY NIGHT

Evening hours will see a continuation of earlier conditions with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly before 8 PM. The night remains partly cloudy as temperatures hover around 65°F, with calm winds setting a peaceful backdrop.

TUESDAY

A more active day with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily after 2 PM under mostly sunny skies and a high near 81°F. The light and variable winds from the morning will give way to a south-southwesterly flow, subtly ushering in moisture and hints of an impending weather shift.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The likelihood of precipitation peaks at 30%, with potential showers and thunderstorms before 8 PM, then another chance after 8 PM. The overnight low around 65°F and light south-southwest winds reflect a typical summer evening.

WEDNESDAY

Midweek brings a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly post-2 PM. It’s mostly sunny early with temperatures reaching up to 84°F. A calm morning will see winds picking up from the southwest around 6 MPH in the afternoon, signaling a slight uptick in activity.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A continued 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly before 2 AM under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are expected around 67°F, with west-southwest winds calming through the night.

THURSDAY

The pattern persists with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, primarily before the afternoon heat peaks at 84°F under mostly sunny conditions. Light winds prevail, maintaining the mild yet unstable atmosphere.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a continued 30% chance of late showers and thunderstorms, cooling down to around 64°F. A gentle north wind ushers in slightly cooler air, hinting at a tranquil transition into the weekend.

7 DAY FORECAST

After a reprieve from the recent heat and storms, our week ahead is bookmarked by gentle transitions back to typical summer conditions. While the days remain largely warm and sunny, the evenings and nights hint at potential showers, offering hope for ongoing relief to our recently parched soils. As we look to the days ahead, the blend of sun and showers should provide ample opportunity for outdoor plans, albeit with an eye on the sky for those late-day rumbles.