Hurricane Lee bends eastward, lowering impact of storm on the Northeast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like new models have Hurricane Lee making a turn away from the United States in the latest forecasts. This will leave the northeastern coast of the country battered by storms, wind, and waves, but avoids any truly catastrophic outcomes.

Hurricane Lee satellite image. (WISH Graphic)

Currently, Lee is a Category 1 hurricane with winds between 80 and 90 mph. It is tracing the East Coast as it moves north but is far enough away from the coast that its impact hasn’t really been felt yet by any U.S. states. This will change as we move into the next few days, but thankfully, the storm is forecasted to make landfall in Canada near Nova Scotia or New Brunswick. Those on the East Coast from Massachusetts to Maine are under a tropical storm warning with one- to three-foot storm surges expected and tropical storm-strength winds.

Preparations For Lee

In light of the approaching tropical storm conditions, experts are urging coastal communities in the northeastern states to take necessary precautions and prepare for potentially hazardous conditions. The storm, predicted to make landfall in the region within the next few days, has the potential to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges.

Local authorities are advising residents in vulnerable areas to secure loose objects, such as patio furniture and trash cans, to prevent them from becoming dangerous projectiles. It is also crucial to stock up on essential supplies, including non-perishable food, drinking water, flashlights, batteries, and necessary medications.

Coastal residents should closely monitor weather updates from reliable sources and heed evacuation notices if issued by local authorities. Creating an emergency plan that includes communication strategies and identifying shelter locations is strongly recommended.

Furthermore, boaters and fishermen are advised to secure their vessels and refrain from venturing out into the open water until the storm has passed. Swimmers should also avoid entering the water due to potentially dangerous rip currents.

By taking these proactive measures and staying informed, coastal communities in the northeastern states can better protect themselves and minimize the potential impact of tropical storm conditions.

To read more on Hurricane Lee, visit the National Hurricane Center’s website.