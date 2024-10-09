Hurricane Milton dominates, but other Atlantic systems pose no U.S. threat

While Hurricane Milton is grabbing much of the attention as it barrels toward Florida, there are several other systems worth watching across the Atlantic, though none are expected to impact the United States. As Milton is set to make landfall within the next 24 hours, here’s a closer look at the tropical activity elsewhere.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring Hurricane Leslie, which is located over the central subtropical Atlantic. This system, while maintaining hurricane strength, poses no threat to land. It is expected to remain out to sea, and its track does not show any significant interaction with populated areas.

Another system being watched closely is a gale-force low-pressure area located roughly 375 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system (designated as AL93) have become less organized over the last few hours, and environmental conditions are becoming less favorable for further development. However, there remains a 40% chance of this system briefly strengthening into a tropical or subtropical storm today or this evening. Even if this storm develops, it is expected to continue moving northeastward away from the U.S., posing no immediate threat to the mainland.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is about to move off the coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic. This system has only a low chance (10%) of developing into a tropical storm over the next seven days. Conditions across the Atlantic are marginal for development, and even if this disturbance strengthens, it is far from the U.S. and will likely remain over open water.

For now, residents of the U.S. can breathe easy. Apart from Hurricane Milton’s expected impact in Florida, no other tropical systems appear likely to approach the country. Stay tuned for further updates, but at this time, there is no cause for concern beyond the immediate focus on Milton.