Impending drought likely to dim fall color this year

As we head into the weekend, Indiana is now grappling with the onset of drought conditions, a shift that is sure to impact our much-anticipated fall colors. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that dry conditions have expanded across nearly the entire state. Northeastern Indiana has seen a notable increase in drought severity, and a new patch of drought has emerged in the southwestern corner as well. Though the weather in the coming days looks pleasant, rain remains a pressing concern, and its absence could play a significant role in how our fall foliage shapes up.

Earlier in the season, Indiana seemed poised for a vibrant fall. The summer conditions had been ideal, with a balance of warmth, sun, and rain that kept trees healthy and ready for a brilliant autumn display. However, with this sudden onset of drought, the timing and vibrancy of fall colors may be thrown off course. When trees are stressed by a lack of water, they often begin the process of shedding their leaves earlier, resulting in a quicker onset of color changes. Unfortunately, this usually means less vibrant colors, with leaves turning dull shades of yellow and brown rather than the bold reds, oranges, and golds we hope to see.

In addition to timing, the current drought conditions could also lead to an uneven color display. Some areas might see leaves change earlier and drop more quickly, while others, particularly in wetter pockets of the state, may hold on to their green foliage a little longer. The variability of this year’s fall colors will largely depend on how much rain we get over the coming weeks, but right now, the forecast looks dry.

Though the weather will feel fall-like, with cooler days ahead, it seems our fall foliage may not fully reflect that autumn charm. Friday we have a good chance for a few tenth of an inch of rain but not much beyond that for the next 10 days. With drought conditions likely to persist, we may have to temper our expectations for a dazzling display this year. Keep an eye on future drought updates, as rain will be the key to salvaging the vibrant fall we had hoped for.