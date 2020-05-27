Increasing rain and storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few showers and storms Wednesday morning making for a wet morning drive for some. Temperatures still on the warm side Wednesday morning with most spots in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms will stick around for the rest of the day with highs slightly cooler. Most will top out in the lower 80s. Shower and storm activity will fizzle out late this evening with lows in the mid-60s.

Scattered showers and storms are more likely through the day on Thursday and Friday with highs continuing to cool. Most spots Thursday will top out in the lower 80s Thursday while Friday highs settle into the mid-70s. A cold front will exit the state Friday evening, decreasing shower chances and taking the humidity along with it.

Look for a very comfortable weekend and cool! Highs will top out in the lower 70s with mainly sunny skies for both days! Refreshing air sticks around for next week, with highs climbing to the lower 80s through midweek with mainly sunny skies.