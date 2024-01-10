Indiana braces for arctic blast following weekend low-pressure system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers are bracing for a significant shift in weather patterns as a wave of arctic air is set to sweep across Indiana late this weekend, plunging temperatures well below the seasonal average.

Following a low-pressure system forecasted to pass through the region earlier in the weekend, meteorologists are predicting a drastic drop in temperatures due to the arctic blast. Daytime highs are expected to hover in the mid-10s, a stark contrast to the typical mid-30s of this time of the year.

The incoming cold front is not just a concern for its frigid temperatures but also for the heightened risks it poses. Morning temperatures are anticipated to dip below zero on one or two occasions, presenting significant challenges for residents and local authorities. Such extreme cold can lead to a host of problems, including frozen pipes, potential heating issues, and heightened risks for those without adequate shelter.

Adding to the concern is the wind chill factor. With gusty winds accompanying the cold air, the perceived temperatures will feel even more bitter. Wind chill, a measure of how cold it feels when air temperature and wind speed are combined, can significantly increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Residents are advised to limit their exposure to the cold, dress in layers, and ensure that pets and livestock are adequately protected from these severe conditions.

Preparations are underway across the state, with local authorities setting up warming centers and emergency services on alert for any cold-related emergencies. The public is encouraged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their properties against the harsh conditions.

The impending arctic blast serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and severity of winter weather in Indiana. As the state gears up to face these extreme conditions, the importance of staying prepared and looking out for one another during such times becomes ever more apparent.