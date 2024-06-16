Indiana soaks in the summer heat this week

TONIGHT

The night extends the warmth of the day, mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s. A soft southern breeze adds a touch of balminess to the evening air.

TOMORROW

The day heats up quickly under sunny skies, escalating to the mid-90s. Expect the air to feel heavier as humidity clings closely, pushing heat indices near the 100-degree mark. Clouds may gather by afternoon, setting the stage for isolated to scattered thunderstorms, though only a 30% chance. Winds will be gentle from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

As dusk falls, so does the chance for thunderstorms, mostly before 8 PM. The night remains mostly cloudy and humid, with temperatures softly cradled in the mid-70s. The southerly winds continue to whisper at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY

Another sultry day with highs soaring to the lower 90s. The skies partly cloud over but allow plenty of sunshine, mingling with a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Winds from the south bring a mild relief at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The day’s warmth lingers into the night with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-70s. Winds taper off, setting a serene stage for the evening.

WEDNESDAY

The celebration of Juneteenth sees temperatures peak near 94 degrees. It’s partly sunny and remains intensely warm, with only a light breeze from the south around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with an evening calm, the night’s lows hover in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Summer officially begins with a sizzle as temperatures ascend to the mid-90s. The skies are mostly sunny, heralding the season’s onset with vibrant warmth and light southerly breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Expect a partly cloudy night with lows in the mid-70s, a perfect preamble to the continued warmth.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, the pattern of heat persists with highs consistently in the mid-90s. Friday introduces a chance for showers as we move into the weekend, potentially cooling the scorching temps slightly. Saturday and Sunday also promise some cloud cover and possible precipitation, offering a brief respite from the relentless heat as we prepare for another sultry week.

In the face of such warmth, remember to hydrate and find shade. This week’s heat isn’t just a wave; it’s a tide, rolling in with history and season changes, from Father’s Day through to the official start of summer.