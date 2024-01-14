Indiana Still Shivers Under Arctic Grip Sunday Night

TONIGHT

As the city of Indianapolis nestles under a starry night, the temperature plummets to a bone-chilling -1°F, especially noticeable in the quieter northern suburbs. The wind chill, slicing through the air, could make it feel as cold as -15°F. This evening, the wind, blowing steadily from the west at about 9 mph, reminds us of winter’s firm hold.

TOMORROW

Monday dawns partly sunny but deceptively cold. Despite the sun’s weak attempts to warm the landscape, the temperature is predicted to hover only around 10°F. The wind chill factor, a relentless companion, could make it feel as low as -14°F. The day will see a gentle west wind, moving at around 7 mph, rustling through the city’s streets.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The night promises to extend the day’s frigid narrative with mostly cloudy skies. The mercury is expected to drop to around 2°F, and the wind chill might dip to -12°F, making for a frosty evening. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers before the stroke of 1 am, possibly painting the cityscape white. The wind, now from the west-northwest, maintains a presence at 7 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY

Tuesday, the city will wake up to mostly sunny skies but still gripped by cold, with temperatures peaking near 10°F. A persistent west wind, at about 11 mph and gusts reaching up to 18 mph, will continue to keep the air brisk.

8-Day Forecast

The week ahead in Indianapolis paints a picture of fluctuating winter weather. By Wednesday, the sun will shine brightly, bringing a day with a high near 25°F, accompanied by breezy winds. However, the chance of snow showers lurks around 20% after 1 am on Wednesday night. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 20°F. As the week progresses, we can expect a mix of cloudy days with occasional snow showers, keeping the city in winter’s embrace, with temperatures mostly in the teens and lows in the single digits.