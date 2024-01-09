Indianapolis breaks Blizzard of ’78 pressure record for January on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday has been filled with chilly rain across much of central Indiana. Spots in the Midwest have already picked up a half foot of snow in the states to our west.

Our low-pressure system today was strong, and took a track right over us. With that being said, history was made today. January’s record low-pressure mark adjusted at sea level in Indianapolis is 984.4 mb set back on January 26, 1978. More notably for us in central Indiana, that date and storm is known as the Blizzard of ’78.

At 2 p.m., our sea level pressure was 982.3 mb which broke the monthly record for January. Our pressure may continue to fall in the coming hours.

It’s quite rare to see these types of systems. The National Weather Service said on Tuesday that these pressure levels are expected to keep decreasing, too.

However, another strong low-pressure system will be on the way later this week.

This system may also have the chance at the sea level pressure record in Indianapolis if it tracks directly through central Indiana.