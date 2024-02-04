Indianapolis welcomes a dry and sunny stretch

TODAY

The Circle City basks in the glory of the sun, with a high of 51°F setting a pleasant tone for the day. The northeast breeze, flowing at around 11 mph, carries the last whispers of winter, yet the mild temperatures hint at the approach of spring. Perfect for those heading out, the conditions are ripe for strolling along the Canal Walk or cheering on the Pacers later this week.

TONIGHT

As the sun sets, the skies will remain mostly clear, and the temperature will gracefully descend to a low around 28°F. The northeast wind, reducing slightly to 10 to 13 mph, may usher in some cooler air, and locals should prepare for a chilly but tranquil evening.

TOMORROW

The start of the workweek shines with mostly sunny skies and a high near 47°F. A gentle north-northeast wind at 10 mph will accompany commuters. Whether heading to work or planning evening cheers for the Pacers game on Tuesday, the day is poised for comfort and ease.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The partly cloudy night holds a low around 28°F with a north-northeast wind calming to 7 to 10 mph. As residents of Indianapolis rest, they can anticipate another day of pleasant weather to follow.

TUESDAY

Tuesday’s forecast suggests mostly sunny skies, a high of 47°F, and lighter east-northeast winds around 7 mph. Pacers fans can look forward to clear skies as they flock to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with evening temperatures dipping to a cool but manageable 29°F.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

The week ahead in Indianapolis promises a dry spell with above-normal temperatures, especially leading into next week. By Wednesday, a partly sunny sky and a high near 55°F await, while Thursday brings a warmer day near 60°F, possibly influencing game-night energy as the Pacers host their opponents. Shower chances increase on Thursday night, but basketball enthusiasts should stay dry inside. With a 50% chance of showers on Friday, carrying into the weekend, fans and residents alike should keep umbrellas close for the bouts of rain. The warmth persists, defying the usual chill of February, offering an early taste of spring amidst the city’s bustling events.