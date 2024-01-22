Indianapolis’s Weather Shifts from Frigid to Fluid

TONIGHT

Expect a quiet night in Indianapolis under increasing clouds. Temperatures will drop to the teens, offering a calm before the approaching weather changes. This brief respite from the recent extreme cold sets the stage for a dynamic start to the week.

TOMORROW



Monday will be mostly cloudy as temperatures climb to the 30s, signaling a shift from the recent frigid air. By late afternoon, light precipitation, likely in the form of freezing rain or sleet, is expected, primarily affecting the northern regions. This could mark the beginning of a more active weather pattern, with increasing chances of icy conditions as the day progresses.

TOMORROW NIGHT



A significant weather event unfolds with the continuation of the Winter Weather Advisory. Freezing rain becomes more likely, leading to potentially hazardous conditions, especially along and north of the I-70 corridor. Ice accumulations could vary, causing travel difficulties and demanding caution on roads and sidewalks.

TUESDAY



Tuesday’s forecast indicates a transition from freezing rain to rain as temperatures rise to the low 40s. The morning may still hold some icy patches, but these should diminish as the day warms. This marks a notable change from the icy grip of the previous days to a wetter, milder environment.

8-DAY FORECAST

Ice Monday night most concerning off north in places like South Bend, Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, and many other communities off in the northern third of the state.



The week ahead is characterized by a distinct warming trend with several rounds of rain, a stark contrast to the previous week’s cold snap. This shift to warmer, wetter conditions raises concerns about river flooding and ice jams, a consequence of the rapid temperature change and sustained rainfall. As the week progresses, residents should prepare for a wetter regime, potentially leading to fluctuating river levels and the breaking up of ice on waterways.