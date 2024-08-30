Indiana’s close call with cicadas this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year, while Indiana has been spared the cacophony of cicadas, neighboring states like Illinois have been swarmed by billions of periodical cicadas from Broods XIII and XIX. These broods, which follow a 13-year and 17-year cycle, respectively, have made 2024 a particularly noisy year for parts of the Midwest. Although Indiana has largely avoided the chaos this time, residents should remain aware of what’s to come.

Indiana’s primary cicada brood, Brood X, last emerged in 2021, covering much of the state in a chorus of buzzing. Known as the “Great Eastern Brood,” Brood X is one of the largest and most widespread cicada broods in the United States. The next appearance of Brood X isn’t expected until 2038, giving Hoosiers a temporary reprieve from the noisy spectacle.

However, Indiana isn’t completely off the hook. In 2025, Brood XIV is expected to emerge, although its impact will be much more localized, primarily affecting the southeastern tip of Indiana along the Ohio River. This brood won’t generate the same level of attention as Brood X, but will still be noticeable for those in the affected areas.

In contrast, 2024 has been notable for the co-emergence of Brood XIII and Brood XIX just west of Indiana, particularly in Illinois. This rare event hasn’t occurred since the 1800s, making it a significant entomological occurrence. Despite the proximity, Indiana residents have only had to deal with the annual cicadas this summer—those that emerge every year and don’t cause nearly as much disruption as their periodical cousins.

Periodical cicadas are fascinating due to their synchronized emergence cycles. They spend the majority of their lives underground, feeding on tree roots, only to emerge in massive numbers after 13 – 17 years to mate, lay eggs, and die within a few weeks. This synchronized emergence helps overwhelm predators and ensure the survival of the species.

While Indiana has dodged the periodical cicada bullet this year, the state remains a hotspot for future emergences. Whether you find their presence thrilling or a nuisance, cicadas are an enduring part of Indiana’s natural landscape, and their next grand appearance is just a matter of time.