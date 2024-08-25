Indiana’s hot streak continues with late week storms

TONIGHT

As the sun sets, we’re in for a serene night with skies staying mostly clear, allowing for an easy drift into cooler temperatures around 70°F. Light southern breezes will provide a gentle respite from the day’s heat, setting the stage for a tranquil end to the weekend.

TOMORROW

Brace yourself for a scorcher as temperatures surge to a high near 95°F under a relentless sun. The calm morning winds, becoming southwest breezes in the afternoon, will do little to temper the heat. It’s a perfect day to enjoy the pool or seek refuge in air-conditioned comforts.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The evening retains much of the day’s warmth, with clear skies and a low settling around 73°F. As the night unfolds, the southwest winds will carry whispers of the coming heat, reminding us to prepare for another fiery day.

TUESDAY

The thermostat pushes even higher, aiming for a sizzling 97°F. With sunny skies overhead and a steady southwest wind, it’s a day to stay hydrated and plan activities that allow for plenty of shade or indoor breaks.

TUESDAY NIGHT

As we edge into the night, there’s a slight shift. The clear skies might give way to a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, offering a potential, though brief, cooldown with temperatures dipping to around 73°F.

WEDNESDAY

The midweek mark greets us with a possible repeat performance—partly sunny skies and highs stubbornly clinging to the mid-90s, around 97°F. The chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms lingers, providing a dramatic backdrop to the persistent heat.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The evening may bring some respite as the chance of showers peaks before tapering off. Partly cloudy conditions will prevail with a low around 71°F, making it a slightly cooler night.

THURSDAY

The heat wave isn’t ready to break just yet, with Thursday shaping up to be another sweltering day, the mercury aiming for 94°F under mostly sunny conditions.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Nightfall brings a modest chance of showers, with temperatures easing down to a more comfortable 72°F under partly cloudy skies.

7 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead promises a stretch of above-average temperatures that will test our summer endurance. While the days are predominantly hot and sunny, evenings offer a slight chance for thunderstorms, especially as we head into the weekend. It’s a perfect time to enjoy summer activities but also a reminder to stay cool and safe in the heat.