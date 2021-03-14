Isolated showers possible Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spotty showers will be possible Sunday afternoon. More widespread precipitation, including a wintry mix, will be possible for for many areas across the state Monday.

Sunday:

Cloud cover will continue to increase across the area today. A few showers will be possible, although coverage should be rather limited through the afternoon. Any showers will be relatively light.

Highs top out in the mid-50s this afternoon.

Sunday night:

System moving out of the Rockies will continue to push northeast. Ahead of it, precipitation move into central Indiana late tonight through the overnight. Expect initial precipitation to begin as rain. As temps cool, we’ll likely see a changeover to a wintry mix of rain and sleet, with the possibility of some brief periods of freezing rain.

Overnight lows fall to the lower to middle 30s.

Monday:

Wintry mix possibilities will continue for much of the morning, before seeing a full transition to rain by late morning into the afternoon. Rain will quickly end from southwest to northeast by the mid-afternoon hours.

Despite the wintry mix possibilities, icing should remain very limited due to a very warm ground.

Highs only hit the mid-40s.

8 day forecast:

Quick warm up on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs jumping back to the lower 60s. Another potent system move in Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing the threat for thunderstorms and heavy rain, followed by much cooler temperatures for the end of the week. We should quickly warm back up for next weekend.