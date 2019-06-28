June 2019 ranks as 13th wettest on record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While central Indiana is now in a hot and dry pattern, this June brought quite a bit of rainfall to the area.

In 16 of the 30 days, the weather service recorded at least a trace of rain at its Indianapolis International Airport office. The highest rainfall total recorded, almost 4 inches, came Saturday, June 15.

So far this month, we’ve recorded 7.5 inches of rainfall, which is 3.69 inches above normal.

While those totals may seem like a lot, this June still has not broken into the top 10 wettest months on record.

The most rainfall ever recorded in June was back in 1875, when more than a foot of rain fell during the month.

In 2010, we saw 9.73 inches, which made it the third-wettest on record.

In 2015, central Indiana saw the seventh-wettest June on record.

So far, June 2019 ranks 13th. Because the month ends Sunday and the forecast looks dry, we may not crack the top 10 this year.