Labor Day weekend rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. There will be clouds around Friday with sunshine and highs nearing 80°.

Late Friday night clouds will increase with a stray shower chance in western Indiana. Lows fall to the lower 60s.

A soggy start to the weekend with a cold front approaching the state. That will generate showers and storms periodically during the day with highs in the lower to mid-70s! The light rain will stick around through Saturday evening with lows in the 60s. There could be a few lingering light showers very early Sunday morning otherwise expect decreasing clouds during the day with highs boosting to the upper 70s! Labor Day will be dry and slightly warmer with highs in the lower 80s with sunshine!

Next week looks quiet and cool with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° Monday with a partly cloudy sky. The next chance for rain arrives midweek with highs in the mid-70s.