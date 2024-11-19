Last warm day for a while

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs will run about 15° above average today. We’ll be sharply colder starting Wednesday.

This morning:

Scattered showers continue to push through the state this morning, although they are starting to come to an end for the western half of the state.

Meanwhile, under cloudy skies and stronger southerly winds, temperatures are mild this morning.

Tuesday:

A cold front will continue to push through the state today, allowing a few scattered showers to continue through mid-morning. Cloud cover will break up this afternoon, and gusty wind will subside. High temperatures will top out into the mid-60s.

Tuesday night:

Sharply colder tonight in the wake of today’s cold front. Look for clouds to increase and a sprinkle possible near daybreak. Overnight lows will be falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is a sharply cooler but closer to average temperatures. A few light showers throughout the day will also be possible as highs top out near 50°.

Winter returns Thursday:

Thursday will be a cold and blustery day and will also look the part of winter throughout the day. An upper-level wave is scooting through the region, allowing for a mixture of rain and snow showers on and off through Thursday afternoon. We could see another burst of rain and snow showers by early Thursday evening. Very little to no accumulation is likely as the ground is pretty warm, but we could get some of light accumulation of less than 1 inch on some grassy and elevated surfaces.

Meanwhile, temperatures will only top out into the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will make it feel colder than that through much of the day.

7 day forecast:

Spotty showers will be possible on Friday as temperatures try to warm up a bit, topping out into the mid 40s. The weekend looks dry but chilly with highs into the mid and upper 40s. We do rebound back to the mid-50s as we head into the holiday week next week. The 8 to 14 day outlook does show a trend of warmer than average temperatures we had to the end of the month into early December.