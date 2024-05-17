Late spring pollen counts to surge in Indiana after recent rains leave

Indianapolis residents have enjoyed a brief respite from high pollen levels thanks to recent heavy rains, but as the city dries out, allergists are warning of a significant increase in airborne allergens. As we head into the weekend, pollen counts are expected to climb sharply, potentially reaching very high to extreme levels by Sunday.

The rains have temporarily washed away pollen from ash, hickory, and mulberry trees, three of the primary contributors to the local pollen count. However, these trees are now poised to release a fresh wave of pollen into the air. While earlier spring pollinators like oak and maple are past their peak, the current mix has enough potency to impact sensitive individuals significantly.

It doesn’t take a meteorologist to know that the upcoming warm and dry weather will exacerbate the situation, providing perfect conditions for pollen to become airborne and disperse widely. Saturday’s pollen levels are predicted to be high, but Sunday will see an even greater spike. This surge is expected to persist into the next week, potentially creating one of the most challenging periods for allergy sufferers this season.

For those who are sensitive to pollen, there are several strategies to mitigate exposure and alleviate symptoms. Keeping windows closed and using air purifiers can help maintain indoor air quality. Washing hands and changing clothes after being outdoors can reduce pollen transfer to indoor environments. Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays can also provide symptom relief.

For added protection, check daily pollen forecasts and try to plan outdoor activities for times when pollen counts are lower, typically in the early morning or late evening. Additionally, consider wearing a pollen mask during peak allergy times if you need to be outside for prolonged periods.

While cottonwood seeds are also floating around, contributing to the “fluffy” aspect of the season, they are less of a concern in terms of allergenic impact compared to the pollen from ash, hickory, and mulberry trees.

As Indianapolis moves into warmer days, residents are advised to prepare for the heightened pollen levels. By taking proactive measures, allergy sufferers can better manage their symptoms and enjoy the season despite the challenging conditions.