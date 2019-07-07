Less humid Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– An isolated shower may be possible this evening south of I70. Most locations stay dry.

TONIGHT: Any clouds we have around this evening will move out of the area by the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the middle 60s across much of the state.

Humidity values slowly begin to fall later tonight.

MONDAY: We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s.

Once thing you’ll really notice during the day tomorrow is the humidity. Dew points have been in the upper 60s and lower 70s the last few days. Those fall into the lower 60s for much of the day tomorrow. So while it will be warm it won’t be as humid.

TUESDAY: Look for another dry day with mostly sunny skies.

Highs climb into the middle 80s for the afternoon. Humidity levels will once again be not as bad.

8 DAY FORECAST: The heat and humidity return Wednesday. Highs climb close to 90 for the day with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Dry conditions return for Thursday and temperatures fall back into the low to middle 80s.

However we may not be finished with the 90s just yet. Another batch of high heat returns for next weekend with highs near 90.