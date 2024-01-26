Light Fog and Varied Precipitation Ahead This Weekend

TODAY

Indianapolis begins with dry conditions, but a thick blanket of low stratus clouds dominates the sky. Pockets of dense fog, particularly pronounced in the morning, create challenging visibility conditions. Temperatures, hovering in the low to mid-40s, are slightly above the seasonal norm, yet the dense cloud cover limits any warming effect of the sun. Residents should exercise caution during morning activities, as the fog can significantly reduce visibility on roads and highways.

TONIGHT

The city braces for a return of widespread fog tonight, as light winds and saturated air conditions favor its formation. Temperatures are expected to cool down into the mid to upper 30s, maintaining the damp and chilly ambiance. This persistent fog not only hampers visibility but also adds a layer of moisture to surfaces, potentially leading to slick roads and pavements.

TOMORROW

Saturday presents a change, bringing chances of rain as a weather system moves in from the Lower Mississippi Valley. The likelihood of rainfall is higher in the southeastern parts of central Indiana, though light showers may grace other areas too. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 40s, typical for this time of the year, but the overcast skies and rain might cast a gloomy tone over the day. Outdoor plans should be approached with flexibility, considering the unpredictability of the rain.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The night continues with rain chances, and there’s a possibility of a mix of wet snow in the early hours of Sunday, especially in the northeastern regions. Temperatures during the night are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 30s. The mix of rain and snow could create slippery conditions on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, where cold air circulates above and below the road surface.

SUNDAY

Sunday sees the tail end of the precipitation as the weather system gradually moves out of the area. The day will likely remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures hovering in the upper 30s to lower 40s, aligning with typical January weather in Indianapolis. Despite the cloud cover, the reduced chances of precipitation might offer some respite and opportunities for outdoor activities.

8 DAY FORECAST

The week ahead appears mostly quiet, with a slight chance of light precipitation on Tuesday. Temperatures are set to gradually increase, starting Tuesday, with regions to the southwest potentially reaching 50 degrees by Wednesday. The persistent warm temperatures and potential rainfall continue to pose a threat for ice jam flooding, especially along river areas. Residents should stay informed about local weather updates and be prepared for varying conditions as the week unfolds.