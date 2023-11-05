Light showers return in the upcoming week

TONIGHT

Sunday night should be slightly warmer than Saturday night when all is said and done. This is thanks to the winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH. The wind was out of the north yesterday in the evening hours so low temperatures last night were at 40 degrees. Tonight the low temperature is forecasted to be in the lower 40s by the morning hours. Skies start mostly clear but end mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW

Monday will be warm and windy under mostly cloudy skies. High temperature reaches near 70 degrees thanks to wind out of the south at 10-15 MPH. 30 MPH wind gust possible.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night looks cloudy but still mostly rain free. We will have to wait later in the week to see showers return to our skies. Winds still out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Low temperature in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Waking up to a warm but cloudy morning. Although clouds are still around, rain still looks unlikely until the evening hours. High temperature in the upper 60s. Wind out of the east at 10 MPH. Tuesday evening an approaching system will begin to bring some rain into the mix. In the evening hours it will be nothing more than a light drizzle or misting. Heavy showers unlikely.

8 DAY

The next week ahead will remain mild and slightly breezy. Low temperatures will be mild near 50 degrees and high temperatures near 70 degrees until Thursday. During this time frame, some rain tries to sneak into the forecast. Most of that rain falls Wednesday.

Beyond this, next weekend trends towards dry and cool conditions. Daytimes will be sunny with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Low temperatures in the overnight hours will slowly become colder. From near 50 degrees Thursday morning to near 30 degrees on Sunday morning. Currently it doesn’t look like snow will be sneaking in next weekend with those cool temperatures, but anything can chance more than 7 days out.