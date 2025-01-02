Light snow accumulation Thursday night, large system looms for the weekend | Jan. 2, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few slick spots will be possible for the Friday morning commute.

This morning:

Quiet conditions for the most part as we head into our early Thursday morning. A few high- and mid-level clouds are moving in, and temperatures are running chilly.

Thursday:

Temperatures actually will be slightly warmer than yesterday, especially for the southern half of the state. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies for much of the daytime hours across Central Indiana. High temperatures will top out into the mid 30s.

Thursday night:

We will look for scattered light snow showers to arrive in far northwestern parts of the state by late this afternoon and sliding into Central Indiana by the mid-evening hours.

Snow showers will continue as we head into the late night and early overnight hours. For the most part, snow showers will be relatively light, with less than an inch of accumulation expected around the Indy metro area. Some areas up north from Lafayette, Kokomo, and Muncie in points north could see over an inch of snowfall. Regardless, a few spots will be possible for the Friday morning commute, so use caution while heading out into the morning.

Snow should be done just before daybreak. Overnight Lows will fall to the lower 20s.

Friday & Saturday:

Much colder temperatures settle in behind Thursday’s snowmaker. Look for partly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday with highs into the mid-20s and overnight lows into the teens.

Winter storm system this weekend:

We are still monitoring the possibility of a more significant winter storm moving in Sunday into Monday. Confidence is growing that there could be several hours of light to moderate snowfall with, at times, some heavy rates of snowfall to end the weekend. What remains unclear is the exact amount of snowfall we will receive in central Indiana. Much of this is due to the lower confidence in the precise track. It is important to know that it does look like there is a good possibility of tough commuting as we head back to work on Monday. More updates to come as we get closer to the event this weekend.

Probability in % of receiving 6″ of snow or more through next Tuesday

Another shot of bitter cold air will follow the weekend winter storm with highs struggling to get out of the teens by the middle of next week.