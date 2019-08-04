Limited rain chances this week

Breaking News
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our dry stretch of weather continues, as rain chances are low over the extended period.

Today:

Similar weather pattern to the past few days. Expect mostly sunny conditions, with slightly above average temperatures. A few isolated showers could develop late this afternoon in our far northern counties, but the chance is extremely low.

Highs finish off in the mid 80s

Tonight:

Mainly clear and mild. Overnight lows fall to the middle to upper 60s

Monday:

Quiet weather to open up the work week. Another day of sunshine, with only a pop up shower or storm possible for the northern half of the state.

Highs top out in the middle to upper 80s

8 day forecast:

Next best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday, and even that will be quite limited as a weak disturbance rolls through, bringing scattered showers and storms across the area. A couple more weak waves could bring isolated shots for rain on Thursday, but overall, the general theme for the extended will be warm and dry.

