Weather

Lingering morning showers

A few morning showers will be around with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We should see any shower activity move out during the afternoon with highs topping out in the lower 80s with falling humidity. Should be a sunny afternoon. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 60s.

Area of high pressure will dominate the weather scene for the next several days! We’ll be dry and comfortable during the rest of the work week with highs in the mid to upper through the rest of the week with sunshine!

Nice and dry and sunny for this upcoming Labor Day weekend with highs in the lower 90s Saturday and in the upper 80s Sunday! Dry and quiet weather will continue through early next week with highs in the upper 80s.