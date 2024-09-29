Lingering showers tonight before a quiet and dry week

TONIGHT

Showers will continue, especially before 10 PM, as cloudy skies linger across the area. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s, with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances stand at 30%, but conditions will start to dry out overnight. Some patchy fog may develop in southern areas.

TOMORROW

Expect a cloudy start with a few scattered showers, especially in the southeast by afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s as partial sunshine breaks through. Winds will stay light from the northeast at 5 mph, making for a mild but unsettled day. Rain chances will be limited to 30%.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Any remaining showers will taper off by the evening, leaving partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible after 11 PM, and temperatures will fall to the low 60s. Winds will be calm, contributing to the potential for fog development.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies will return, bringing temperatures back to around 80°F. Winds will be light in the morning, shifting to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph by the afternoon. It’ll be a pleasant and dry day, offering a much-needed break from the rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Skies remain mostly clear with a low in the upper 40s. Light north winds will increase to 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, making for a cool and crisp night.

WEDNESDAY

A cool fall day with plenty of sunshine, as highs will reach the low 70s. Winds will stay calm, offering a quiet, pleasant midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies continue with lows dropping to the upper 40s. Calm winds will lead to a quiet night, ideal for early fall outdoor activities.

THURSDAY

The dry, sunny trend persists with temperatures climbing to the mid-70s. Winds will remain light from the south-southwest, keeping the air comfortable and pleasant.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s. Light south winds will calm in the evening, setting up a tranquil end to the night.

7 DAY FORECAST

The upcoming week offers a calm and dry pattern, with highs generally in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances decrease significantly after Monday, giving way to sunny skies and cooler, seasonable weather. Expect some cooler nights early in the week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, before warming up again towards the weekend. A slight chance of showers may return by Friday or Sunday, but overall, expect mostly dry and pleasant fall conditions.