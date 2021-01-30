Live blog: More snow expected Sunday afternoon north of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories cover much of the northern half of Indiana, where more heavy snow was expected Sunday.

A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service at Indianapolis remains in effect through 4 p.m. EST Sunday for these Indiana counties: Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Madison, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton and Warren. An additional 1-3 inches of wet snow is expected Sunday.

A winter storm warning from the weather service for Northern Indiana remains in effect through 7 p.m. EST Sunday for these Indiana counties: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. Heavy snow is expected Sunday with total accumulation of 5-9 inches.

A winter storm warning from the weather service at Chicago remains in effect through 7 p.m. EST Sunday for these Indiana counties: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches are expected along with winds gusting to 30 mph. Total snow accumulations from the storm are expected to total 5-10 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Only three Indiana counties in central Indiana remain under a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. EST Sunday: Fayette, Union and Wayne. Wet snow with additional accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected.

Indianapolis is no longer under a winter weather advisory.

9:03 p.m. update

Tipton County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center says U.S. 31 remains open after a crash involving a single vehicle that rolled over multiple times near the County Road 500 North intersection. No additional information was immediately available about the crash.

8:44 a.m. update

Indiana Department of Transportation’s East District, which covers Indianapolis and points to the north and east, said it will reduce its response to 30 trucks at noon Sunday.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said its district serving Indianapolis reported 73 crashes, including seven with injuries, since 4 p.m. Saturday. In addition, troopers in the Indianapolis dealt with 38 vehicles sliding off roads and assisted 23 motorists.

Across the state, troopers responded to 197 crashes, 31 with injuries; and 177 vehicles sliding off roads. Troopers also assisted 128 motorists.

7:42 p.m. update

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis tweets, “This weekend’s storm has brought 3.7″ of snowfall so far at the NWS Indianapolis office. The first 3.6″ fell yesterday, which was actually a record for the day, edging past the old record of 3.4” that was set in 1901. #INwx #nwsind“

News 8’s Angeli Kakade tweets, “NEW: INDOT and Hamilton County snow trucks are out in full force in and around Noblesville and Westfield. On and off ramps, intersections, roundabouts and side roads still not completely clear as of 7:30 Sunday morning #daybreak8@WISH_TV“

6:10 a.m. update

News 8’s Angela Kakade shares a Twitter video of roads near Keystone Avenue and 86th Street on the city’s north side, while viewer Bobby Arms shares a video of I-65 north of Lafayette.

6 a.m. update

The Kokomo Rescue Mission has opened its dining room to serve warm beverages and snacks Sunday during the winter storm. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Call 765-456-3838 for more information.

The National Weather Service tweets, “This weekend’s storm system will continue with widespread rain changing back to numerous snow showers today. Further light accumulations are expected for all of central Indiana tonight before flurries taper off west-to-east Monday. #INwx #nwsind”

5:35 a.m. update

Allen County’s sheriff has issued a Level 2 Snow Warning for the Fort Wayne area. The warning means that “all roadways in Allen County are extremely dangerous due to heavy, drifted or blowing snow. Some roads may become impassable causing danger to stranded drivers and occupants. Only motorists with extreme necessity and specialized equipment should attempt to drive in these unsafe conditions. In the interest of public safety, motorists are strongly advised to stay off roadways until conditions improve.”

5 a.m. Sunday update

Hoosiers in central Indiana are finding several inches of heavy snow fell overnight, especially to the north of Indianapolis. In the city, roads and sidewalks are a slushy mess, with the snow turning to rain overnight.

Marion County is under a travel watch, and several other counties are under travel advisories, according to an Indiana Department of Homeland Security map online. Of the counties surrounding Indianapolis, all but Hendricks were under travel advisories. The only Indiana county under a travel warning was Benton.

The area of low pressure responsible for the quick shot of accumulating snow Saturday night will be overhead Sunday. With slightly warmer air coming in ahead of the low, expect mostly rain showers mixing with snow at times for much of the morning. On the back end, colder air will surge in behind the low and allow for a changeover to snow for the afternoon hours. Snow should be relatively light, limiting accumulations of less than 1 inch for most of the area, with a few outliers receiving around 1 inch.

11:45 p.m. update

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police provided numbers on incidents that troopers responded to during the winter weather.

10:30 p.m. update

Indianapolis Fire Department reports a woman was rescued after the car she was driving slid off the road at 30th and Richardt Avenue on the east side and flipped upside down into a ditch. It was submerged in water and the woman was pulled from the car, given CPR and taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in extreme critical condition. The crash was one of many reported slide-offs in the city.

9:40 p.m. update

More than a dozen churches have reported delayed or canceled services due to weather.

7:30 p.m. update

As of 7 p.m., 2 inches of snow has been recorded at the Indianapolis International Airport, the National Weather Service reports.

7:15 p.m. update

Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt says conditions in Johnson County are near whiteout and he’s seeing drifting.

6:45 p.m. update

Brooke Martin got a taste of the snow in midtown Indianapolis, while News 8’s Sierra Hignite says the snow is piling up in Greenwood.

6:20 p.m. update

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh shows the scene at Geist Reservoir in Fishers:

And viewer La-Tisha Pirtle shared this photo of snowfall on Massachusetts Avenue downtown.

5:45 p.m. update

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 were closed near Worthsville Road on the south side after a crash involving multiple vehicles. Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt said the road conditions were deteriorating quickly, with multiple accidents on I-65 between Greenwood and Franklin.

5:20 p.m. update

News 8’s David Williams is in Fishers, where 56 salt trucks will be out to deal with the snowfall.

5:15 p.m. update

4:40 p.m. update

Teresa, a viewer in Bloomington, Indiana, shared this video of snow in her area:

4 p.m. update

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Tara Hastings gives a live update and answers questions as some areas begin to see snowfall.

3:40 p.m. update

The first snowflakes are coming down in Westfield.

3:16 p.m. update

Wet snow will impact the region starting around 5 to 7 PM. While several inches of snow are expected, uncertainties remain in totals along the I-74 corridor where the stronger gradients are. Drive with caution tonight, roads will be slick pic.twitter.com/l1iskDsQOm — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 30, 2021

2:30 p.m. update

230 PM UPDATE: here are our latest thoughts on timing when snow begins across the area. Note that light rain is likely to precede the snow in some areas before changing over. #INwx #indy pic.twitter.com/If4VHhR8kt — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 30, 2021

2:15 p.m. update

The National Weather Service tweets, “When precipitation starts over the next 1-3 hours, it will start as light rain for most. This was expected. By 5-7 pm as low level temperatures fall, should see a quick transition to snow across the northeast half of central Indiana. Will get heavy quickly. #INwx #indy”

1:22 p.m. update

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey updates the forecast on Facebook Live.

12:37 p.m. update

The start time of the high school boys basketball game at Guerin against Noblesville has been moved up to begin at 4: 30 p.m.

12:06 p.m. update

The start times of the high school boys basketball games at Wabash against Alexandria have been moved up. The junior varsity game will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game will follow.

11:40 a.m. update

The National Weather Services says it’s made no changes to the forecasted arrival of precipitation this afternoon and evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. for areas near, and north and east of I-74, with rain to the south and west.

11 a.m. update

Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews were set to begin pre-treating roads and potential slick spots. They planned to remain active through Monday morning as needed.

10:47 p.m. update

The start time of the high school varsity boys basketball games at Taylor against Eastbook has been moved up to begin at 4 p.m.

9:35 a.m. update

The start times of the high school boys basketball game at Fishers against Franklin have been moved up. The junior varsity game will begin at 4 p.m. and the varsity game will follow.

9:28 a.m. update

Messy 24+ hours ahead. Winter storm warnings and advisories kick in later this afternoon. Heavy snow rates on tap late afternoon into the evening. #INwx @WISH_TV #daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/110Fck4Sna — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) January 30, 2021

8:47 a.m. update

The start times of high school boys basketball games at New Castle against Carmel have been moved up. The junior varsity game will begin at 3 p.m. while the varsity game will start about 4:30 p.m.

8:16 a.m. update