Managing the last mosquitoes of summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the summer winds down and temperatures start to feel more like fall, many Hoosiers are enjoying the cooler weather. However, one pesky reminder that it’s still technically summer is the presence of mosquitoes. Despite the pleasant temperatures, mosquitoes are still active, and unfortunately, we may be a month or two away from seeing them disappear for good.

While daytime highs in late September to early October are in the 60s, overnight low temperatures are in the 50s. It’s not until we hit 40s overnight in late October that mosquitoes fully die off.

Mosquitoes become less active as temperatures drop below 50°F, which typically occurs in late September or October in Indiana. Until then, they can continue to thrive, especially in areas with standing water, where they lay their eggs. Recent mild temperatures combined with average rainfall have kept mosquito numbers steady across much of the state, which means they’re still a nuisance during outdoor activities.

To minimize mosquito bites when enjoying the outdoors, consider wearing light-colored clothing, as mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors. Applying insect repellent containing DEET or other recommended ingredients is also effective. Citronella candles can provide some relief in small, confined areas, but they are less effective in larger, open spaces. Another tip is to avoid being outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. On windy days, you might notice fewer mosquitoes, as they are weak fliers and struggle in breezy conditions.

In conclusion, while fall-like weather is teasing us, mosquitoes will likely stick around until we consistently see cooler temperatures. So, until that first frost, it’s best to be prepared and take precautions to keep these pests at bay while you enjoy the outdoors. Keep in mind that a combination of cooler nights, windy conditions, and the eventual drop below 50°F will finally bring an end to mosquito season in Indiana.